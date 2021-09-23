JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) — The Autrey Mill Nature Preserve is seeking the public's help in finding three boys accused of taking five box turtles out of their enclosure.
Video surveillance shows the boys removing the turtles from the nature preserve. Autrey Mill says the man seen in the red shirt is a volunteer who was feeding chickens at the time of the theft and is not considered a suspect in this case.
If you have any information regarding the identity of the boys please contact Johns Creek Police Investigator Bucki at 678-474-1579 or rbucki@johnscreekga.gov.
