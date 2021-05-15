ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Officers responded to a triple shooting near the Home Depot on Piedmont Road near Lindbergh Plaza around 7:45 Saturday night.
Police said 3 men, innocent bystanders ages 22, 56 and 71, were shot upon arrival.
The victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The shooting happened during a dispute between a large group of people attending a pool party at the nearby apartment complex. The dispute escalated into to the lobby and then outside of the complex, which resulted in the shooting.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
