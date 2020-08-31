CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three metro Atlanta schools that shut down after a Coronavirus outbreak are reopening this week. Etowah, Woodstock, and Creekview High Schools will reopen on Thursday using an in-person hybrid model.
Cherokee County Schools posted this message regarding the new plan:
"On behalf of the Superintendent, CCSD’s three high schools temporarily closed for in-person learning – Creekview HS, Etowah HS and Woodstock HS – all will reopen for in-person learning using a hybrid model on Thursday, Sept. 3. Teachers at these schools will participate in additional training over the next week to prepare for this transition while we continue with the existing remote-learning model until that time.
The hybrid model will remain in place at these three high schools until at least Oct. 9, which is the last day of the first nine-week grading period. An announcement will be made as soon as possible as to what operations will look like after Oct. 9; this decision will be made for each school individually based on the state of public health in each school community.
The hybrid model will reduce class sizes at these three high schools, allowing for greater social distancing and limiting the number of students impacted by quarantines. As announced last week, the hybrid model will be considered as an alternative to two-week temporary closures for middle schools and high schools moving forward. No other CCSD schools are at risk of temporary closure; school closures are based on Department of Public Health guidance to prevent spread within a school and to alleviate staffing and operational issues.
Through the hybrid model, students will study the same content each day with one group learning in-person, and the other completing work at home. On at-home learning days, students will be expected to log into the Canvas learning management system daily and complete all assigned work on time. On Wednesdays, all students will learn at home; and, on that day, 30-minute Microsoft Teams meetings will be held for each class, with all students attending together virtually. Students at these three high schools who do not have access to a laptop computer to use for learning at home should contact the front office of their school as soon as possible. School bus transportation will continue (bus routes for hybrid schedule schools will not run on Wednesdays). To-go bags of breakfasts and lunches will be available for the days students are not attending in-person classes; the three high schools will be sharing more information with their students and parents later this week with this information as well as more detail as to class schedules.
The hybrid model does not change coursework for Digital Learning students. Should students currently enrolled in our Digital Learning program want to return to in-person school due to the implementation of the hybrid model, they need to contact the front office of their school as soon as possible so they can be assigned classes in a timely manner. However, parents should be advised that the hybrid model is not being viewed as a permanent solution.
Students and parents at the three high schools reopening on Sept. 3 should contact the school front office with any follow-up questions."
"I do not think they should be on hybrid. I think they should all be on digital learning," said Bethany Burton, a Cherokee County parent. "I do not think these kids should be back in school at this point in time with the virus the way that it is."
The school district says the hybrid model will not impact students already enrolled in digital learning.
A spokesperson tells CBS46 that 14% of Creekview's students are enrolled in digital learning, 27% are enrolled at Etowah High School and 30% enrolled at Woodstock High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.