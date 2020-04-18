MACON, Ga. (CBS46) -- An overnight house fire claimed the lives of one person and three children in Oglethorpe early Saturday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to a home on Kaigler Street after reports of a blaze.
According to county coroner Brenda Oglesby, the victims appeared to be a young adult man and three children under the age of 10.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
