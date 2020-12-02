Three men are dead and another injured in two separate shootings just a short distance from each other in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday.
The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Campbellton Road. Not many details have been released but police say one man was killed and another injured after an argument led to gunfire. No other details were available.
The second shooting happened just before midnight outside of a recording studio on the 3700 block of Campbellton Road. Police say two male victims were found shot and killed in the parking lot. Witnesses told police they saw a silver sedan leaving the scene at a high rate of speed but the exact make and model is unknown at this time. The victims have only been described as men between the ages of 25-30. No suspect information was available.
Police do not believe the two shootings are connected.
If you have any information on either incident, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
