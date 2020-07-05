ATLANTA (CBS46) -- In less than seven hours, 23 people were shot in and around metro Atlanta overnight Saturday into Sunday. Three people died, with one of those shootings taking the life of an 8-year-old girl.
The first shooting call came into Atlanta Police around 9:50 p.m. when officers went to the area of University Avenue and I-75 where the 8-year-old girl was shot. It happened near the same location as the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks by Atlanta Police in June.
A short-time later around 11:30 p.m, shots rang out on the 1500 block of Hardee Street in Northeast Atlanta. Officers arrived and found a man and woman had both been shot, but neither wanted to talk to police about the shooting. Police said the shooting appeared to be caused when the victims confronted a group of people shooting fireworks outside their home. At some point, shots were fired and hit both victims. Both were taken to Grady Hospital.
Around 15 minutes later, APD was on the way to another shooting, this one on the 1600 block of Lakewood Avenue in Southeast Atlanta. Officers said the preliminary investigation found a group of people were standing around when someone drove by and fired multiple times at the group. A total of five people were shot and taken to local hospitals.
Around 12:50 a.m., Atlanta police made their way to the next shooting, this one on the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue in Southeast Atlanta. Police said the investigation showed the shooting victim had confronted another man who was talking to his girlfriend. A fight broke out and during the fight police said several people tried to pull the gun from the shooter and it went off hitting the victim in the arm. He was also taken to Grady Hospital reportedly in stable condition.
Not 10 minutes later, Atlanta police in the northeast part of the city were on their way to a mass shooting on the 200 block of Auburn Avenue. Police said a car hit a person and a fight broke out. A total of 14 people were shot during the melee. Two of those victims were listed in critical condition, but later died. The other 12 were said to be in stable condition.
The carnage finally stopped near 4 a.m. when officers went to Atlanta Medical Center South to talk to a shooting victim. Police said the victim was shot in the leg near the intersection of Etheridge Drive and 7th Street in Northeast Atlanta, but the victim isn't cooperating with investigators.
Also overnight Sunday, vandals targeted the Georgia Department of Public Safety's headquarters building. Multiple windows were smashed, a vehicle was damaged, the walls were spray painted, and a small fire broke out in the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.