Three people died after a single-engine plane bound for Florida crashed just north of Gainesville Friday evening. The FAA said the plane was a single-engine Cessna 182 and it went down two miles north of Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport in Gainesville.
Hall County Fire Services said they responded to the crash just after 6 p.m. When fire rescue workers arrived, they said the plane had crashed into a ravine just north of Memorial Park Drive. Hall County Fire Services said a damage path extended from the area of Titshaw Drive to north of Memorial Park Drive.
Three people were on board the flight at the time of the crash, the FAA confirmed. The Hall County Coroner confirmed all three died in the crash. According to flight records, the plane was scheduled to fly to Daytona Beach before crashing.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for the latest details.
