ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Three people died Tuesday morning when a tractor-trailer slammed into the back of a broken down car on I-75.
The accident happened just before 5:45 a.m. and kept the busy Atlanta thoroughfare at least partially closed until 9 a.m.
Police said a motorist reported a Nissan Rogue SUV was broken down in the middle of the interstate. Just minutes later, the tractor-trailer crashed into the back of the vehicle, killing two men and one woman inside the SUV.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured and remained at the scene. The driver is cooperating with police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.