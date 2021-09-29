ATLANTA (CBS46) — The band 3 Doors Down has canceled its show at Cadence Bank Amphitheater in Atlanta on Oct. 9 due to new COVID-19 restrictions. They have also canceled a performance in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Oct. 7.
Live Nation, which is the event promoter for both shows, are requiring either full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test at their events starting Oct. 4.
The concerts were scheduled before the new restrictions were put into place.
3 Doors Down released the following statement on social media:
"Unfortunately, we will be cancelling our shows in Raleigh, NC (10.7) and Atlanta, GA (10.9) due to new regulations put in place since the announcement of these shows. Refunds will be issued at the point of purchase. Simpsonville, SC (10.8) is still on. West Palm Beach, FL (10.16) is moving from iThink Financial to Mizner Park in Boca Raton, FL. VIP packages for this show have been canceled due to the change in venue however ALL tickets will still be honored from iThink Financial for Mizner Park.
"We apologize for any and all inconveniences. We love you and hope to see you again soon."
According to Loudwire.com, another 3 Doors Down concert on Oct. 17 in southeastern Florida is being moved to another venue because of the restriction.
Reaction to the announcement has been mixed on Twitter.
Some people are supporting the band while others say they will no longer support the band because of their decision.
3 Doors Down is currently on its "The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour" with special guest Seether.
