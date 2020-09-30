DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- One metro county is stepping up to help those who are struggling with food insecurities in their community.
DeKalb County officials announced Wednesday that they will host three drive-through food distribution events on Saturday, October 3.
During the event, residents will receive one 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and a 3-pound package of beef, including salisbury steak, meatloaf, and country fried steak.
According to the press release, beginning at 10 a.m., COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at three locations:
· Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034
· James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021
· New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038
The county is utilizing federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to purchase the produce and beef, according to officials.
For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.
