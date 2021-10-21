ATLANTA (CBS46) — Three Georgia men have been charged after 221 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized.
According to a press release from Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine, an undercover officer met with 34-year-old Jaime Cruz Duarte in Ellenwood and was provided with approximately one kilo of meth. Duarte was then seen returning to a nearby address.
Shortly thereafter, 22-year-old Rito Armando Torres Gutierrez and 38-year-old Antonio Penaloza Torres were observed leaving the same residence. After further investigation the same day, investigators obtained and executed a search warrant for the residence.
Upon searching the residence, investigators discovered a methamphetamine conversion lab, and seized over 221 kilograms of methamphetamine in various stages of production throughout the house. Agents also seized a handgun from the residence. Evidence obtained from the house indicates that the defendants lived at the residence and were allegedly involved in the production and distribution of large amounts of methamphetamine and the transfer of money obtained through methamphetamine distribution to other members of the conspiracy in other locations including California and Mexico.
The men were indicted on Oct. 19 and are in federal custody.
This case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Atlanta-Carolinas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force.
