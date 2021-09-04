DALTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a crash that killed three teenagers Friday night.
Around 9:00 p.m., the Georgia State Patrol was requested to investigate a three vehicle crash with fatalities on GA 3 at Haig Mill Lake Road.
The investigation shows a 2013 Ford Fusion was traveling south on GA 3 and failed to maintain its lane and traveled into the northbound lanes.
The 2013 white Ford Fusion struck a silver 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 head on.
After impact, the white 2013 Ford Fusion rotated and traveled into the outside lane striking a 2011 Ford Taurus.
After impact, all vehicles came to an uncontrolled final rest in the roadway.
Two teens, Kierra Clay, 19, and Ms. Bethany Rose Pizarro, 18, in the white 2013 Ford Fusion both died from their injuries.
The driver of the white 2013 Ford Fusion, Kathryn Beasley, 19, was transported to Erlanger Hospital by air in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.
The two other drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collison Reconstruction Team is assisting with this investigation.
