LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Firefighters responded to a massive house fire that displaced nine adults and seven children Sunday afternoon.
The flames erupted at the 200 block of Camden Park Drive SW around 12:50 p.m.
The 911 caller reported that his house was on fire and the flames were spreading to neighboring homes.
Fire crews arrived on scene and located a well-involved two-story, split-foyer home with heavy fire venting through the roof. They were able to attack from the outside and use hose lines to knock down the flames that spread to the neighboring homes.
Another hose line was directed inside the front door in an effort to knock down the bulk of the fire.
Additional crews arrived on scene and redirected a hose line to the rear of the home while the aerial ladder began operating from above.
Crews were able to get control of the flames approximately an hour into the scene with 35 firefighters working cohesively.
The primary structure sustained extensive fire damage and is considered a total loss. Two additional homes sustained moderate damage as the radiant heat and flames melted vinyl siding on the exposed side of the home. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
According to the primary structure’s occupants, a neighbor noticed the fire and quickly alerted them to evacuate and call 911.
The American Red Cross was notified and is providing temporary assistance to two of the homes.
According to the fire investigator, the fire originated in the wall on the back side of the home. The cause is undetermined and under investigation.
- Firefighters encourage all residents to practice home fire safety. Be sure to install working smoke alarms on every level of the home and in each bedroom. Develop a home escape plan and practice fire drills regularly.
