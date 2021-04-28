BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three Georgia men have been indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with hate crimes and the attempted kidnapping of Ahmaud Arbery. The indictment also charges two of the men with separate counts of using firearms during that alleged crime of violence.
Travis McMichael, 35, Travis’s father, Gregory McMichael, 65, and William “Roddie” Bryan, 51, were each charged with one count of interference with rights and with one count of attempted kidnapping.
Travis and Gregory McMichael were also charged with one count each of using, carrying, and brandishing— and in Travis’s case, discharging—a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
The indictments allege that the defendants used force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his race.
It also alleges that as Arbery was running on a public street in Brunswick, Georgia, Travis and Gregory McMichael armed themselves with firearms, got into a truck, and chased Arbery through the streets while yelling at him, using their truck to cut off his route, and threatening him with firearms.
The indictment further alleges that the offense resulted in Arbery’s death and that William “Roddie” Bryan joined the chase and used his truck to cut off Arbery’s route.
In addition to the hate-crime charges, all three defendants are accused of attempting to unlawfully seize and confine Arbery by chasing after him in their trucks in an attempt to restrain him, restrict his free movement, corral and detain him against his will, and prevent his escape.
All three defendants have also been charged in a separate state proceeding with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony. No trial date has been set for the state case.
