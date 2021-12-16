JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) — Atlanta police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left an adult man and two boys injured.
It happened at around midnight. According to police, the three were walking down Jonesboro Road when they were shot from a passing car.
They were taken to the hospital and are reported to be okay. The ages of the victims has not been confirmed, but CBS46 has learned that two people were juveniles.
This is a developing story. CBS46 will have the latest update as more information becomes available.
