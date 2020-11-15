The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Atlanta.
According to sources, there was an “officer needs help” call that came in just after 4 a.m. on Sunday in front of the Liquid Lounge Club at the intersection of Pine Street and Piedmont Avenue.
Atlanta police said an officer working an extra job outside the nightclub was alerted to an argument between club patrons and a security guard.
“The dispute escalated and someone in the group began to shoot. The off-duty officer responded to the shooting and fired his weapon,” according to Atlanta police.
Atlanta police said at least three people were shot during the incident: One person was pronounced dead at the scene, one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition but expected to survive, and one person suffered a minor injury.
The officer was not injured.
The victim, Frederick D. Asberry, 25, of Douglasville, died at the scene.
A police spokesperson said it is not clear who shot whom during the commotion.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations reported agents are questioning the officer and investigating the incident at the request of Atlanta police.
This is the 85th officer involved shooting that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2020.
