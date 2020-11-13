Three male juveniles were arrested and transported to a regional youth detention center for their alleged roles in the violent assault of a woman Thursday evening.
Police were patrolling in the area of the 3300 block of Stratford Drive NE when they observed the three juveniles being chased by an adult.
Officers approached the adult who said the juveniles were responsible for robbing a woman in a nearby parking structure. Officers managed to detain the juveniles after a foot pursuit.
The victim told officers she was in the parking garage when she approached the juveniles, punched in the face and had her phone and purse snatched.
Police say each of the juveniles range in age from 13-15. Each of their guardians were notified of the incident.
Each of the juveniles is charged with robbery.
