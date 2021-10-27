ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Three major Georgia universities are issuing vaccine mandates for faculty, according to letters sent to workers this week.
The move comes at state leaders are expected to legally challenge the federal vaccine mandate.
CBS46 reached out to Georgia Institute of Technology, Georgia State University and University of Georgia but neither released an official comment on their announcements. However, CBS46 was able to confirm the vaccine requirement from letters sent to staff Tuesday.
"The clock is ticking if we're going to hit the December 8th deadline," Janet Frick said. The UGA professor is among the hundreds of staff who got an email which outline the school will follow the federal mandate by implementing their own university mandate, citing institution relies on hundreds of millions in federal funding and grants.
Moderna says its Covid-19 vaccine was well-tolerated and generated robust immune response in children ages 6 to 11
Similar wording was used in notifications to GSU and GA Tech faculty, a big shift for all three schools which did not even have masks mandates.
Frick remembers when a few of her colleagues quit because of what they believed were a lack of safety measures.
"The Board of Regents basically said 'no, you're not allowed to have a vaccine mandate at UGA. You're not allowed to have mask mandates.' I can't require a student to wear a mask in my own office."
Now, according to the vaccine mandate letters, not only will workers have to get the shot, the schools will set masking rules in accordance to CDC guidelines.
But professors say they're still confused about who will be exempted under the mandate.
In fact, the administration explained more direction will be released in the coming weeks as they work to understand whether all staff need to be vaccinated or just those directly paid or involved with federally funded projects.
"It took us until October 26th to get any communication about it and what we got was not clear on who is covered and who is not." She continued, "some people will say COVID-19 is over, things are better but we all thought that in June, didn't we?"
She added, "until we have a much higher proportion vaccinated, I don't think we can rest easy."
Gov. Brian Kemp has repeatedly mentioned the state will challenge the federal mandate with all legal measures. CBS46 reached out to the governor's office, we are still waiting for a comment on any possible litigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.