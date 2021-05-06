Town Center Mall

COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County Police responded to Town Center Mall Thursday following reports of an armed robbery at a jewelry store.

Police were called to a jewelry store inside the mall around 3:20 p.m., but suspects had already fled the scene before officers arrived.

Search underway for 3 masked suspects after jewelry store robbery in Town Center Mall

Authorities confirmed that an employee had suffered superficial injuries, but are still investigating the circumstances under which the injury was received; there has been no confirmation of whether shots were fire at this time.

Police reported that the store was robbed by 3 masked suspects.

This is still an active scene under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.

