MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A mother and three men have been arrested and charged in an investigation of alleged child abuse.
On May 31, deputies were notified of a Snapchat video that showed a six-year-old child and two older men "horse playing." The individual who notified deputies shared that she felt the men were being "too rough" with the child.
An investigation launched into the incident lead to the June 11 arrest of Trentavious Morgan, 19, Jaquavious Bloodser, 20, and Tra'darius Singleton, 23. All three men are charged with simple battery, however, more charges are pending.
Twenty-eight-year-old Rhonda Benford, the child's mother, was also arrested and charged with cruelty to children with criminal negligence for allowing the child to be unsupervised and knowingly bullied by adult men.
This is an ongoing investigation.
