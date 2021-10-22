DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men accused of committing murder in Dekalb County.
The men, 22-year-old Quavon Shenard Battle, 18-year-old Cortez Damon Florence and 41-year-old Darien Everett Jones.
Battle was arrested along Johnson Road in connection to the alleged murder of Decatur resident Frederick L. London on Oct. 11, who authorities say died during a drug transaction at a fast food restaurant on Memorial Drive.
The DeKalb Sheriff's Office, along with US Marshals, arrested Florence on a murder warrant in connection with a shooting that left Devan Jackson dead. Authorities say the shooting occurred during a fight on Mt. Vista Road in Stone Mountain on Oct. 15.
Decatur resident Darien Everett Jones was charged with murder for the shooting death of Patrick Ponder on Lynn Iris Drive. No motive was given for the shooting.
All three suspects are being held without bond at DeKalb County Jail.
