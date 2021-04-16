3 men arrested following police chase in Forsyth County

Three people are in custody following a vehicle pursuit Monday with Forsyth County Sheriff’s Officers.
According to a sheriff’s spokesperson, officials responded to a call of a reckless driver throwing out a suspicious bag near a business parking lot.
The vehicle was described as a black Dodge Charger, which was believed to be connected to recent thefts in the area.
Deputies quickly located the car on Atlanta Road and saw the driver holding a cell phone up to his face, police said.
Officials followed the car into Merchant’s Square parking lot, where four men exited the vehicle.
When deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, a video shows the suspects get out of the car, then return to the car, and flee.
The pursuit ended when a Precision Immobilization Technique (P.I.T.) maneuver was performed by officers on Buford Dam Road.
After several attempts to get the driver and passengers to comply with verbal commands, they were taken into custody, police said.
According to a sheriff’s spokesperson, all of the individuals said they were from Chicago and told deputies that they were in town on “vacation”; yet, the driver presented a fake I.D.
They also had multiple ski masks and were wearing hoodies in 80-degree weather.
When the vehicle was searched, deputies found a loaded Glock 17 pistol with an extended clip, an unloaded Glock 17 pistol, a loaded high-capacity drum magazine, and raw marijuana.
The driver and one passenger have an extensive criminal record, including multiple felony convictions for violent crimes in Illinois.
The men are facing multiple charges and being held on bond.
