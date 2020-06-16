TROUP CO (CBS46)—Three men are behind bars after police said they were allegedly transporting cocaine.
According to a press release from the Troup County Sheriff’s office, Lt. Nathan Taylor pulled over a vehicle on I-85 NB near Mile Marker 12 for an alleged traffic violation. The traffic stop happened on June 13 just before 2 a.m., the release stated.
During the stop, officials wrote, “Lt. Taylor observed behavior consistent with criminal activity and obtained consent to search the vehicle”.
Lt. Taylor searched the vehicle and reportedly located an after aftermarket hidden compartment that allegedly contained approximately 29 pounds of cocaine.
The vehicle's occupants, Roberto Pacheco-Diaz, Jose Zarata, and Ramiro Rojas-Zarquin were charged with trafficking cocaine, the release stated.
All are being held at the Troup County jail with no bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.