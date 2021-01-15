Three suspects were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a Roswell man.
On January 14, Detectives with Roswell’s Special Investigations Section located and arrested Sergio Alvarado, 22, on his outstanding warrants regarding this case. The two other suspects allegedly involved were identified as Edin Alvarado, 33, and Dennis Amilcar Alvarado-Munoz, 35.
On January 9, officiers were dispatched to a bar on Holcomb Bridge Road after reports of a group of people fighting in the parking. When they arrived to the scene all involved parties involved were gone.
After several minutes, officers were then dispatched to a local hospital after a man had arrived there with stab wounds. After all lifesaving measures were exhausted, the victim was pronounced deceased, officials reported.
The victim was identified to be 40-year-old Rigoberto Corea. After further investigation, detectives determined that the victim was related to the previous fight call.
Officers were able to determine the victim was related to the previous fight call. According to authorities, Corea and Alvarado were known to each other, and the incident appeared to have stemmed from an attempted personal robbery.
All three men are now residing in Miami-Dade County Jail, pending extradition to the state of Georgia.
This remains an active investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding the incident or involved subjects is asked to call 770-640-4100 to speak with a detective.
