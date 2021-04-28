Suspects in Ahmaud Arbery's death plead not guilty

Gregory and Travis McMichael pleaded not guilty Friday to all counts related to the February 23 shooting death of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery. A third man charged in Arbury's death, William Bryan, also pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

 Glynn County Sheriff's Office

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three Georgia men have been indicted by a federal grand jury in and charged with hate crimes and the attempted kidnapping of Ahmaud Arbery. The indictment also charges two of the men with separate counts of using firearms during that crime of violence.

Travis McMichael, 35, Travis’s father, Gregory McMichael, 65, and William “Roddie” Bryan, 51, were each charged with one count of interference with rights and with one count of attempted kidnapping.

Travis and Gregory McMichael were also charged with one count each of using, carrying, and brandishing— and in Travis’s case, discharging—a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Attorneys for McMichaels don't want Ahmaud Arbery called a 'victim' in court

Ahmaud Arbery with his mother, Wanda Cooper Jones. Lawyers for Gregory and Travis McMichael, the father and son charged with murder in the death of Arbery, are asking that Arbery not be called a "victim" in the trial because they say it would be prejudicial, according to one of several motions they filed in the last days of December.

The indictments allege that the defendants used force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his race.

It also alleges that as Arbery was running on a public street in Brunswick, Georgia, Travis and Gregory McMichael armed themselves with firearms, got into a truck, and chased Arbery through the streets while yelling at him, using their truck to cut off his route, and threatening him with firearms.

The indictment further alleges that the offense resulted in Arbery’s death and that William “Roddie” Bryan joined the chase and used his truck to cut off Arbery’s route.

In addition to the hate-crime charges, all three defendants are accused of attempting to unlawfully seize and confine Arbery by chasing after him in their trucks in an attempt to restrain him, restrict his free movement, corral and detain him against his will, and prevent his escape.

All three defendants have also been charged in a separate state proceeding with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony. No trial date has been set for the state case.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.