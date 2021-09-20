ATLANTA (CBS46) — Three men have been sentenced for Smyrna's largest methamphetamine seizure ever, according to the acting U.S. Attorney for Northern Georgia.
Alejandro Salazar-Gama, Miguel Salazar-Gama and Arturo Acevedo were sentenced for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy that involved nearly 40 kilograms of 100% pure meth.
According to Acting U.S. Attorney Erskine, the charges and other information presented in court: On April 10, 2019, an undercover agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Atlanta-Carolinas High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program arranged via telephone to purchase 40 kilograms of methamphetamine at a business in Smyrna.
At the time and place of the arranged meeting, defendant Alejandro Salazar-Gama met the undercover agent and agreed to bring the drugs to the parking lot to show the undercover agent before selling the drugs to the agent. Alejandro Salazar-Gama left the parking lot and returned about 40 minutes later. Shortly afterwards, a van arrived driven by defendant Arturo Acevedo with defendant Miguel Salazar-Gama as a passenger.
When the undercover agent went inside the van, he/she opened one of the boxes located inside the van and saw that the box contained methamphetamine. At that time, the City of Smyrna Police Department SWAT team surrounded the three defendants and arrested them. In total, the drugs weighed more than 39 kilograms and subsequently tested positive for methamphetamine at 100% purity. Law enforcement officers believe that this is the largest quantity of methamphetamine ever seized in the City of Smyrna.
Alejandro Salazar-Gama, 31, of Sandy Springs, was sentenced to 11 years, 7 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.
Acevedo, 22, of Sandy Springs, was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.
Miguel Salazar-Gama, 29, of Sandy Springs, was sentenced to 3 years in prison.
This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Atlanta-Carolinas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program, and the City of Smyrna Police Department.
