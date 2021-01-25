DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that sent three minors to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries Monday evening.
Police say the incident happened just before 8 p.m. at the Lakes at Indian Creek Apartments on North Indian Drive. The minors were inside the home with other adults at the time of the shooting. The adults were not injured.
Police believe it is an isolated incident and are working to identify the person responsible. Anyone with information should call 770-724-7850.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.