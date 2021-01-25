Breaking news in DeKalb County where police are investigating a scene where children were reportedly shot.

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that sent three minors to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries Monday evening. 

Police say the incident happened just before 8 p.m. at the Lakes at Indian Creek Apartments on North Indian Drive. The minors were inside the home with other adults at the time of the shooting. The adults were not injured. 

Police believe it is an isolated incident and are working to identify the person responsible. Anyone with information should call 770-724-7850.

