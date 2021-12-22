CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Athens-Clarke Police Department says it has arrested an additional three gang members.
Over the last several weeks, ACPD says it has arrested 13 known gang members and seized 10 guns as well as drugs and stolen property.
The gang members are 24-year-old Kaderrick Atkinson of Athens; 24-year-old Taveon Stevens of Athens; and 23-year-old Jakwon Mapp of Nicholson.
Stevens was arrested for Obstruction of Law Enforcement and for existing arrest warrants for the following charges: Felony Probation Violation, Trafficking Heroin, Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Distribute, Possession of Ecstasy With Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Xanax With Intent to Distribute. At the time of his arrest, Stevens was out on bond for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Trafficking Heroin, Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute, Possession of Synthetic Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Amphetamine With Intent to Distribute. Stevens is currently on probation for six counts of Violation of the Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act.
Atkinson was arrested for Obstruction of Law Enforcement. At the time of his arrest, Atkinson was out on bond for Aggravated Assault, Battery, Criminal Trespass, and Cruelty to Children in the 3rd Degree.
Mapp was arrested on warrants for Violation of Federal Pretrial Release Conditions. Mapp is currently on federal pretrial release for three counts of Possession of a Firearm By a Convicted Felon.
The police department was assisted by the FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force, the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Anyone with information about gang activity can call the crime tip line and remain anonymous.
