Three officers were shot during a police chase in Carroll County early Monday morning.
Georgia State Patrol were conducting a traffic stop on a car driving 111 miles per hour on I-20 in Bremen when the driver fled the scene. The pursuing officer initiated a PIT maneuver, which was successful, but police said the driver was able to regain control of his car and continued to flee. The passenger opened fire with a rifle, striking and disabling a police car. One officer was struck in the arm. He was taken to Lana Medical Center.
The police chase then continued into Villa Rica where two more officers were shot. Their conditions are unknown at this time. One suspect was shot and killed by police. A second suspect is in custody.
The three wounded officers are Deputy Jay Repetto of the Carroll County Police Department, Sergeant Rob Holloway of the Carroll County Police Department and Officer Chase Gordy of the Villa Rica Police Department.
At the request of the Georgia State Patrol + the Carrollton Police Department, our agents have responded to an OIS in Carroll County. We are working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/pajKi2iP7m— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) April 12, 2021
#BreakingNews This is the scene of the heaviest police activity surrounding the officer involved shooting in Carroll County. Whitworth Road between Villa Rica and Carrollton. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/PStGppZXgM— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) April 12, 2021
