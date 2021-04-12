Three officers were shot during a police chase in Carroll County early Monday morning.

Georgia State Patrol were conducting a traffic stop on a car driving 111 miles per hour on I-20 in Bremen when the driver fled the scene. The pursuing officer initiated a PIT maneuver, which was successful, but police said the driver was able to regain control of his car and continued to flee. The passenger opened fire with a rifle, striking and disabling a police car. One officer was struck in the arm. He was taken to Lana Medical Center.

The police chase then continued into Villa Rica where two more officers were shot. Their conditions are unknown at this time. One suspect was shot and killed by police. A second suspect is in custody.

The three wounded officers are Deputy Jay Repetto of the Carroll County Police Department, Sergeant Rob Holloway of the Carroll County Police Department and Officer Chase Gordy of the Villa Rica Police Department. 

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.