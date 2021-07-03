COBB COUNTY (CBS46)— Three men are dead after a gunman drove through a Cobb County country club and started shooting Saturday afternoon.
Around 2:21 p.m., Cobb County Police were respomding to a person shot call at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw when they located Pinetree Country Club employee Eugene Siller, dead on the green of the 10th hole with a gunshot wound to the head.
A white Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up truck belonging to Paul Pierson, was also located on the green.
After further investigation, two other men, one being Pierson, were discovered in the bed of the pick-up truck, both shot to death.
The other man has not yet been identified but is believed to be of a Hispanic race.
The Georgia State Golf Association sent their condolences to Siller family in a tweet at 8:41 p.m.
All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller’s family and friends. 🙏— Georgia State Golf Association (@GSGA) July 4, 2021
The Professional Golf Association also sent thoughts and prayers to Sillers' family.
Officials said the male suspect has long hair and was last seen wearing a white or tan shirt and dark-colored work pants.
The suspect is still on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.
CBS46 is working to learn more details on this developing story.
To donate to the Siller family, click here.
