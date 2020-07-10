Union City Shooting

UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting on Roosevelt Highway in Union City early Friday afternoon. Police say three people were shot during the incident; however, their conditions are unknown at this time. 

Fairburn Police Department along with City of South Fulton Police Department are on the scene.

This is a developing story, CBS46 News is working to get more details.

