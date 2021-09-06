CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) — Three people were injured after a shooting Sunday night at a bar in Rockdale County.
The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office says around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to Sudo's Bar and Grill on Salem Road SE for a shooting call. When they arrived, deputies found three people had been shot. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A Rockdale County sheriff's deputy who was working off duty at the bar, encountered the suspect, James Simpson, and was able to take the gun from him. Authorities say Simpson, and one of the shooting victims, got into a fight which led to the shooting.
Simpson was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.