ATLANTA (CBS46) — Neighbors woke up to gunshots overnight at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex known as The Peaks at MLK. The Atlanta Police Department confirms three people were shot.
All three people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions remain unknown at this time.
Police told CBS46 the shooting happened after a woman's ex-boyfriend confronted her and her current boyfriend.
This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates.
