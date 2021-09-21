ATLANTA (CBS46) — Neighbors woke up to gunshots overnight at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex known as The Peaks at MLK. The Atlanta Police Department confirms three people were shot.
It happened around 1:40 a.m. along 2423 Martin Luther King Jr Drive NW.
Officers responded to reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found that a woman and two men had sustained gunshot wounds.
All three people were taken to the hospital and are said to be okay.
A preliminary investigation found that the shooting happened after a woman's ex-boyfriend confronted her and her current boyfriend. The two men started arguing which apparently escalated to an exchange of gunfire.
Police add that both men had active arrest warrants at the time of the incident and are expected to be taken to Fulton County Jail once they are released from the hospital.
The men have been identified as 21-year-old Ephram Marshall and 30-year-old Jibrial Blue. Marshall is facing charges of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. There's no word yet on charges faced by Blue.
This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates.
