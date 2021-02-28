Atlanta police are investigating a triple shooting at a southwest Atlanta home.
According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the 1000 block Peeples Street just after 6 a.m. on Sunday.
When police arrived, they found three adults suffering from gunshot wounds.
All three were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where two victims were listed in stable conditions and one was listed in critical condition.
Homicide investigators were the scene and said all of the victims were shot inside of the home.
There is no word on a motive and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
