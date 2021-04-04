Three residents are displaced on Easter following an early morning fire at a single-story home.
Gwinnett County Fire Department responded to the call near Craig Drive NE in Buford on Sunday.
Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the home.
There were no injuries, and no one was home at the time, but there is heavy damage to the home.
According to the Fire Investigator, the fire appears to have started in the void space of the ceiling but is unable to rule out an electrical source as the main cause.
The American Red Cross was contacted to help accommodate the residents.
