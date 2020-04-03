ROCKDALE COUNTY – Three employees of Rockdale County Sheriff's Office were tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.
Of the three employees, two are deputies, one assigned to the Sheriff's Jail Division and one to the Judicial Services Division, according to officials. The third employee was assigned to the Sheriff’s Administration.
Authorities told CBS46 that one of the deputies has since recovered and is scheduled to return back to work Monday April 6 while the others are still self-quarantining at home.
Rockdale Sheriff's Office released the following statement:
"All employees who tested positive are reporting that they are doing fine. As of today we have no known inmates with the virus. The agency personnel have been diligent in following the guidelines set forth by Health Officials and our Agencies Action Plan Protocols. They are attentive to self-assessments and monitoring all internal persons under their span of control."
