ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating an early morning triple shooting in southeast Atlanta.
According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to a person shot call at an apartment complex on Monday at 12:27 a.m. near the 100 block of Moury Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
All three were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable conditions.
Detectives said some sort of dispute is what prompted the shooting, and investigators are not sure if the shooter is one of the three injured.
Also, officers said numerous rounds were fired from at least two different guns.
Officials are interviewing witnesses, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
