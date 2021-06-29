PAULDING County, Ga. (CBS46) – Several people who police say were linked to multiple drive-by shootings across two counties were arrested on Monday.
Paulding County deputies teamed up with the Cobb County Police Department to investigate two drive-by shooting incidents that authorities say were linked. The initial incident happened in the early hours of June 25, when multiple rounds were fired at a home on Nebo in Hiram by individuals who police say have ties to Cobb County.
While conducting surveillance on that home, Cobb County police gave information to Paulding Deputies regarding the individuals and the vehicles that were on the scene. The officers also said they saw several weapons in the possession of some of the individuals at the home. During the investigation, Paulding County deputies were advised by Cobb County police to be on the lookout for a red Honda Civic that had left the home.
Around 2:15 p.m. deputies spotted the vehicle on near South Paulding Middle School on Nebo Road. When the deputy to initiate a traffic stop the suspect fled the scene. The pursuit ended after the suspect crashed at the intersection of Nebo Road and Jack Weldon Drive. The suspect who was later identified as 20-year-old Christopher Eli Koen fled the scene on foot into a wooded area.
After a several hours of searching for Koen, a passerby told 911 dispatchers that they saw Koen in the area of Seals Road and Ridge Road. In a matter of minutes, deputies located Koen and arrested him without incident. According to police, the vehicle Koen was driving was stolen out of Cherokee County and contained a small amount of marijuana inside of it.
During the investigation, the Paulding Deputies along with Cobb Officers surrounded the home on 7000 block of Nebo Road. Once all the occupants were outside, officers then obtained a search warrant. The search resulted in the arrest of three teens and multiple firearms were seized by Cobb Police.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, the teens were identified as 17-year-old James Daniels, 19-year-old Nicholas Poole, and 18-year-old Bryce Dowell. All three now face charges in a pool party shooting near a Home Depot on Piedmont Road in Buckhead.
As for Koen, he now faces the following charges: Fleeing and Attempting To Elude, Obstruction, Theft By Receiving Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Carrying a Weapon Without a Valid Weapons Carry Permit, Driving While Unlicensed, Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce, Hit and Run / Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Failure to Notify Upon Striking an Unattended Vehicle.
Detectives encourage anyone who may have any additional information regarding drive by shooting that occurred at 7675 Nebo Road or Christopher Eli Koen to please call the anonymous Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a message via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.