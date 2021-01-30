East Point police are working to find the gunman who shot three teens Saturday night.
The shooting happened near the Camp Creek Marketplace just after 9 p.m.
According to a police spokesperson, witnesses told officers a group of juveniles were walking in the area near American Deli and Cami Cake.
For an unknown reason, the juveniles then began to run after a male who was wearing a black jacket.
Moments later, the man fired shots into the crowd, striking the three teens.
The teens, two 15-year-olds and a 13-year-old, were rushed to an area hospital in unknown conditions.
East Point detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 404-761-2177.
