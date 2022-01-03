ATLANTA (CSB46) — Atlanta Fire Rescue is on the scene of a fire on the 700 block of Bernice Street SW near Donnelly Avenue SW.
🔥Working Fire🔥 Units have successfully extricated three victims out of a confirmed residential structure fire on the 700 block of Bernice Street SW. #AFRD— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) January 4, 2022
According to a tweet by the fire department, they have successfully extricated "three victims" out of a residential structure.
MAP OF THE AREA
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
