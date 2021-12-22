CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 3-year-old boy is recovering after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his stomach Wednesday.
South Fulton Police Department Officers responded to the 200 block of Misty Walk regarding a child found suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police believe the toddler found an unsecured weapon under a bed and discharged the gun, striking himself.
The child was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to live, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
