CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- South Fulton Police Department Officers responded to the 200 block of Misty Walk regarding a three-year-old child found suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday.
Police believe the three-year-old found an unsecured weapon under a bed and discharged the gun, striking themselves.
The child was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
