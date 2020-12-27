Bartow County fire investigators are working to find out what caused a fire that killed a 3-year-old boy.
The fatal fire happened on Saturday just before noon.
A call came into the 9-1-1 center reporting a fully engulfed mobile home fire near Clark Circle and Glade Road, according to a Bartow County fire spokesperson.
An off-duty firefighter in the area at the time of the fire tried to rescue the child but was not successful, the fire spokesperson said.
Fire investigator are working to determine what caused the fire.
