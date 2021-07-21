ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 3-year-old Leukemia patient and self proclaimed Publix superfan can now experience the joy of his Publix trips right at home.
Reese is currently being treated for Leukemia at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Alflac Cancer and Blood Disorder Center. With his immune system getting weaker from the chemotherapy, it’s difficult for his family to take him many places.
A local Publix has become a respite for both Reese and his family.
His family says that on most days, within the first 20 minutes of him waking up, he is begging his mom to drive 'the car'.
"Please mommy, I want to drive the car. Please mommy!"
His mother Amanda knows that means a trip to the store, where he can be behind the steering wheel of a Publix shopping cart.
When Publix associate, Lacey White discovered this, she knew she had to bring Publix to Reese.
She ordered a green Little Tykes car and worked with printing services to get decals made like the ones on Publix’s kid carts. She worked with the marketing team to get Plato, the Publix mascot’s costume shipped to Reese’s local store overnight and then made the 8+ hour drive to meet with their Grocery Team Leader and surprise Reese at his home to hand deliver Reese’s new personal Publix car, green dinosaur cake, and a bound book of notes sent from Publix associates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.