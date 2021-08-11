CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Clayton County Police are asking for your help locating a 3-year-old, who was taken from a party by a man believed to be his biological father.
Police say the suspect, Antoine Crutchfield, 29, was at a party with the mother of the 3-year-old in College Park, along with the child. At some point in the night, Crutchfield left the party and allegedly stole the mother's car and took the child, Karter Terrell, with him.
The vehicle is described as a black Nissan Altima with Georgia license plate RZH3038. Officers were told Crutchfield is under the influence of alcohol and has a suspended license.
Warrants have been obtained for Antoine Crutchfield. If you know anything about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Clayton County Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.