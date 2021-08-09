CLARKSTON, GA (CBS46)—The pandemic struck, causing massive job losses throughout the nation. Cities and counties began offering rental and utility assistance to prevent evictions and utility disconnections.
Clarkston government officials met the challenge by setting aside $450,000 to help city of Clarkston renters pay rent and utility payments. That was back in October 2020.
10 months later, elected leaders say residents are now in need of jobs.
To help get workers back to work, city leaders plan to host a career expo.
“Over 30 businesses that are hiring are expected to be present, including MARTA, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA), UPS, FedEx, and Grady,” according to a press release.
“As a result of COVID-19, many residents were [laid off] or furloughed over the past year and a half. Our goal is to provide quality career opportunities for Clarkston and DeKalb County residents that connect unemployed workers with employers that are hiring and allow people to receive a livable wage,” said Mayor Beverly H. Burks.
Friends of Refugees will also provide resume tips.
Email cafeclarkston@gmail.com to schedule an appointment with a career counselor.
The career fair will take place on August 11 at the Clarkston Community Center located at 3701 College Ave., Clarkston, from 10 am to 2 p.m.
Organizers said there's no fee, and applicants should bring multiple copies of their resumes.
Masks are required for all job seekers attending the Career Expo.
