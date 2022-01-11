DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — About 33 DeKalb County residents were left without a home Tuesday morning after a large fire broke out at an apartment complex in Doraville.
It happened along Oak Shadow Drive. Fire officials are still working to determine what caused the blaze, but say about 10 units were affected.
The Red Cross is on scene assisting families with food and shelter needs.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.