NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- An early-morning fire at an apartment complex in Gwinnett County prompted a swift building evacuation when firefighters arrived to battle the blaze.
Firefighters responded the fire, which broke out at the Summit at Dawson Apartments on Chase Lane NW, just before 1:22 a.m. when a resident called 911.
Upon arrival, crews found significant flames emitting from two second floor apartment units. A fire attack hose line was deployed and firefighters managed to make immediate entry inside the two-story building in their pursuit to bring the blaze under control.
The fire was brought under control by 2:12 a.m. No injuries were reported, although a dog that was believed to be in the apartment where the fire started is still unaccounted for.
Thirty residents were displaced as a result of the fire. The Red Cross is on scene assisting with food and shelter needs.
In total, four apartment units were affected. The exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but the Gwinnett County Fire Department said they believe it began in a utility closet. Crews are also looking into the possibility that the HVAC unit prompted the blaze.
This is a developing story. CBS46 will have the latest updates as more information becomes available.
