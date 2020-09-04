GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Hall County man is in jail and facing multiple charges for an alleged sexual incident involving a 14-year-old girl.
Gainesville Police say Joe Frank Wilkins had an "improper sexual encounter" with the teen in the early morning hours of September 3. Though the investigation is ongoing, the 30-year-old was arrested and charged with trafficking of a person for labor or sexual servitude, child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and felony reckless conduct.
Wilkins is currently being held at Hall County Jail.
